Fueled by racism, James Lamb Jr. broke into the office at the Hub Motel in Redmond on New Year's Eve in 2019 and went straight for Meena Puri.

The  Eugene man grabbed Puri by the hair, shook her, hit her and kicked her as she fell to the ground. The attack left Puri — a 70-year-old Indian immigrant who had spent her life in Central Oregon — hospitalized for weeks with a fractured neck, cheekbone and shoulder. Lamb pleaded guilty except for insanity and was sentenced to 20 years in the Oregon State Hospital for the felony hate crime.  

kindergentlerbend
kindergentlerbend

Very important article. Thank you.

