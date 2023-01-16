This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will appoint new members and hold various public hearings on climate friendly rules, zoning changes and slight code changes.
Bend
Monday: Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
In The Bulletin, local leaders discuss King's legacy and what it looks like in Central Oregon.
“I believe that we are better than this,” said Kenny Adams, executive director of The Father’s Group, a nonprofit focusing on racial equity for children. “We can aspire to be better people. We can aspire to be equitable. We can aspire to be right.”
Tuesday: The city's Metropolitan Planning Organization's policy board will meet at 12 p.m. virtually and in person at 1300 NW Wall Street. The board will identify legislative priorities and appoint community advisor board members.
The Landmarks Commission will meet at 6 p.m. in person and council chambers and via Zoom to appoint a chair and vice chair and hear an update on the state historic preservation grant.
Wednesday: The Bend City Council will meet at 5 p.m. in council chambers to appoint new council member Megan Norris and conduct several public hearings. One has to do with a zoning change near Bend's Market of Choice, which could make way for housing and commercial development. Another will address the statewide Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities rules, which will remove parking minimums within the city. The third and final hearing seeks to address potential changes to the Bend Development Code including housekeeping amendments and definition changes.
Thursday: The Bend City Council will conduct two listening sessions at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Each session will hear input from various committees, commissions and community groups. Then topic-specific roundtable discussions will convene.
The Core Area Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. virtually and in person in council chambers to appoint a chair and vice chair and provide feedback on potential community development programs.
Deschutes County
Tuesday: The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 9 a.m. via Zoom and at 61150 SE 27th Street in the county road department's conference room to discuss updates on the siting process for a new county landfill and next steps.
The 9-1-1 Service District User Board will meet at 10 a.m. at 20355 Poe Sholes Drive Suite 300 in Bend.
Wednesday: The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. for an update on the 2023 Legislative Session and for a public hearing on a zoning change off of Bear Creek Road. The applicant wants to change the zoning from agricultural to rural residential, arguing the soil quality on the land is too poor for agricultural activity.
The Board of County Commissioners will have their annual retreat at 12:30 p.m. at 1300 NW Wall Street and via Zoom to discuss their individual priorities, scheduling and budget priorities. The retreat will continue until Friday, Jan. 20.
Friday: The Board of County Commissioners will continue their annual retreat at 10 a.m. to discuss county goals and objectives for fiscal year 2024.
The Behavioral Health Advisory Board will meet at noon.
Other
Tuesday: The Central Oregon Irrigation District's board will meet at 9 a.m. at 1055 SW Lake Court in Redmond.
Wednesday and Thursday: Sheriff's department will host a community academy in Sisters from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sisters Community Hall at the Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department.
Thursday: The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the East Bend Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, and via Zoom to swear in new members and designate roles.
