This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will swear in new members and outline priorities for 2023.
Bend
Wednesday, Jan. 4: The Bend City Council will meet at 7 p.m. to swear in new members of the council and a new mayor.
Deschutes County
Wednesday, Jan. 4: The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. virtually and in person to discuss potential workforce housing options, a grant for online threat monitoring in Bend-La Pine Schools and the addition of two nurses in the Deschutes County jail for an addiction treatment program.
Other
Tuesday, Jan. 3: The Bend Park & Recreation District's board of directors will meet in person and via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. The board will appoint and swear in its new members.
Wednesday, Jan. 4: The Redmond City Council will meet for a workshop at 6 p.m. virtually and in person to swear in a new mayor and hear a discussion concepts for this year's legislative session.
Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 4 and 5:The Oregon Board of Forestry will meet over the course of two days to discuss priorities for the legislative session.
