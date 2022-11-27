This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will discuss changes to make parking regulations more climate-friendly, local transportation improvement milestones and psilocybin restrictions.
Bend
Monday, Nov. 28: The Bend Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. in person and virtually to discuss changes to parking rules in Bend's code. The changes come from statewide mandates to alter Oregon cities' transportation to be more climate-friendly to adhere to the state's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2050.
Tuesday, Nov. 29: The Transportation Bond Oversight Committee will host its quarterly meeting at 4 p.m. to discuss major milestones resulting from the voter-approved transportation general obligation bond from 2020. The committee will also discuss considerations for Portland Avenue improvements and future projects.
Deschutes County
Monday, Nov. 28: The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Commissioners will hear several considerations relating to public health including a contract for services for in-home behavioral health treatment for youth and a presentation from an organization that helps communities with addiction recovery. The commission will also hold public hearing for two separate annexations — one is private property into River Forest Acres and the other is city-owned land into Bend Park & Recreation District near 18th Street south of Cooley Road.
Wednesday, Nov. 30: The county commission will continue a public hearing for local psilocybin rules at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in-person and virtually.
The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council's executive committee and board of directors will meet Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the Redmond Public Works training room. They plan to discuss potential adult and youth education efforts and strategies for economic development.
