This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies are scheduled to discuss road modifications for a subdivision in southwest Bend, county and city budget considerations and county commissioners will deliberate on psilocybin rules.
Bend
Monday: The city's Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. virtually and at City Hall to hold a public hearing on some housekeeping amendments to the Bend Comprehensive Plan, the Transportation System Plan and the Bend Development Code.
Tuesday: The Bend Metropolitan Planning Organization's Policy Board will meet at noon, virtually and at the Deschutes County services building. The Neighborhood Leadership Alliance will meet from 4-6 p.m. at City Hall and via Zoom.
Wednesday: The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will meet from 3-5 p.m. via Zoom. The Human Rights and Equity Commission will meet from 4:30-6:30 at City Hall and via Zoom. The commission will finalize recommendations for City Council's goals for 2023-2025.
Thursday: A public hearing for street modifications due to the proposed five-acre, 26-lot Bachelor View Subdivision in southwest Bend will be held at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall and via Zoom. The Core Area Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. to discuss core area performance metrics.
Deschutes County
Tuesday: The county's Budget Committee will meet at 11 a.m. for an update on the 2022-2023 budget and look forward to the 2023-2024 budget.
Wednesday: The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. They will officially pass the ordinance making the commissioners' selection process nonpartisan. They will also conduct deliberations on rules for psilocybin services.
Other
Monday: The Crook County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Crook County Middle School Library in Prineville.
Tuesday:Central Oregon Irrigation District will hold their monthly general board meeting at 9 a.m. at the district office and via Zoom. The Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Board will meet at 7:30 a.m. virtually and in-person at the Cascade Swim Center in Redmond.
Wednesday: The Deschutes Public Library District Board will meet at noon at the East Bend Library and via Zoom. The Redmond School District board will meet for a work session at 8 a.m. and a regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m. in-person and via Zoom.
Thursday: The Deschutes Soil and Water Conservation District will meet from 6-8 p.m. at the Bend Eastside Library conference room and via Zoom.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.