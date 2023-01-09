This week in Bend and surrounding areas, many local governing bodies are holding their first meetings of the year. On their agendas are topics ranging from priorities for the next year, an update on the new public library location and filling vacancies.
Bend
Monday: A select few members of the Bend City Council will meet as a subcommittee at 9 a.m. in council chambers to discuss applicants for the council seat left vacant by Mayor Melanie Kebler. The entire City Council will later have a special meeting to whittle down applicants for the vacant seat at 3 p.m.
In its first meeting of the year, the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board will hold a hybrid meeting at noon Monday via Zoom and in council chambers to introduce new members, hear updates and give feedback on council priorities.
The city's Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday to introduce new members and discuss input for the City Council's goal-setting process.
Tuesday: The Neighborhood Leadership Alliance will meet at 4 p.m. virtually and in-person in council chambers at City Hall.
Wednesday: The Bend City Council will have a special meeting at 3 p.m. online and in council chambers at City Hall for applicant interviews for the vacant seat on the council.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom and in person in council chambers to hear presentations from local public services relating to housing solutions.
Thursday: The Environment and Climate Committee will meet at 11 a.m. via Zoom and in person in council chambers
Deschutes County
Monday: The county's Landmarks Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in person at the County Services Building to elect its chair and vice chair and hear about the county's long-term planning project.
Wednesday: The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. virtually and at the County Services Building. The board has a sweeping agenda. It will outline priorities for the next year, decide whether to hear an appeal of an application denial for the highly-litigated Thornburgh Resort and it could pass rules allowing for the removal of property and encampments on county land under specific conditions.
The Deschutes Public Library District Board will meet at noon Wednesday virtually and at the Library Administration building for a progress report on the design of the new library branch location near Stevens Ranch. The board will also hear various reports and updates on education, asset protection and the library's foundation.
Thursday: The county Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in person for a public hearing on modifications to rules for HAM/amateur radio facilities.
Other
Monday: The Crook County School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the music room at Crooked River Elementary School and online. The board will hear an enrollment update, superintendent and school board updates, finance reports and a construction update.
Housing Works, the local housing authority for Central Oregon is opening their waitlist for their Housing Choice Voucher Program 8 a.m. Monday. It will be open until 5 p.m. on Jan. 13.
Wednesday: The Redmond School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom and at 145 SE Salmon Drive. The board will begin the appointment process for a vacant seat due to a resignation, it will discuss a letter to Redmond City Council regarding marijuana dispensaries and it will outline board goals.
The Sisters City Council will meet Wednesday beginning with a workshop at 5:30 p.m. to swear in newly elected councilors. Their regular meeting will continue at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.