This week in Bend and surrounding areas, local governing bodies will discuss a proposed home energy score program, Costco's involvement in a development in northern Bend and parking analyses in downtown Bend and two local parks.
The city's Metropolitan Planning Organization's technical advisory committee will also meet on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to develop funding recommendations for the policy board.
Thursday, Dec. 8: The Environment and Climate Committee will meet at 11 a.m. to develop recommendations for the Bend City Council's goals for the 2023-2024 biennium.
Deschutes County
Wednesday, Dec. 7: The Deschutes County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Among its agenda items, the commission will hear an updated downtown parking analysis and a progress report on new designs for the county courthouse.
Thursday, Dec. 8: The county's Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. to prepare for a public hearing on changes to rules for amateur (HAM) radio facilities and to review policies for the county's longterm plan, or Project 2040. The fair board will meet at 3 p.m. in Redmond.
Other
Thursday, Dec. 8: The La Pine Fire District's board of directors will meet at 9 a.m. at the fire station at 51550 Huntington Road in La Pine. A virtual option will also be available on their website.
