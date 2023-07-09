Bend City Hall

The city of Bend has hired new diversity, equity and inclusion director, Andrés Portela III, who wants to be a conduit for partnering with communities that are often left out of government conversations.

Andrés Portela III

Andrés Portela III is the city of Bend's new director of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. He starts July 10.

Before coming to Bend, Portela, 29, worked in Arizona for the city of Tucson and Pima County, Arizona, where he created their respective equity offices. He also attempted a run for Tucson City Council in 2021.

