Rachel Jumping Water Deer charges $22 an hour as a nanny in Bend, but has struggled for the last three years to make the $1,000 she needs each month to rent a room in a home she shares with others.
“I recently gave myself a raise, so that I can try and better myself, but then I had my hours cut, and my job is always in flux as a nanny so it’s just hard,” Jumping Water Deer said.
She was one of more than 30 people who attended the city of Bend’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee’s public meeting on Wednesday at City Hall to share their experiences with affordable housing in Bend and drastic rent increases enforced by landlords.
Ian Schmidt, committee chair, said the committee had received 12 public comments through email before the meeting even started.
For Jumping Water Deer, who suffered an injury in the last year and was unable to work, the current qualifications listed by the city for affordable housing are too narrow. It was easier to qualify when she wasn’t working, she said, and harder when she was.
She can’t even think about purchasing a home or an apartment, she said.
Currently, affordable housing in Bend is restricted to 80% of an individual’s area median income for homeownership, and 60% of area median income for rentals.
Median income varies per family size. For a family of four in Bend in 2019 it was $78,600, according to the city’s website.
“We’re one injury away from being homeless,” said Eric Hobart, a fourth-generation Oregonian, who has lived in Bend for 23 years.
Over the past 11 years, Hobart has seen his rent increase from $645 to $1,065, a result of a law passed last year that allowed landlords in Oregon to increase rents by up to 14.6% before July 6.
This is an increase from 9.9% in 2022.
Lynne McConnell, affordable housing director for Bend, told Hobart the city cannot override the state’s mandated rent control.
Other residents said they appreciated recently developed affordable housing apartments, but wanted to see more developments to match the city’s growth, as well as support in the form of tenants rights and advocacy support from Bend.
Shelter Coordinator Brook O’Keefe and Senior Program Manager for Houselessness Services Amy Fraley presented a slideshow summarizing Bend’s recent affordable housing developments.
This included the completion of motel-turned-shelter, Stepping Stone, which offers 56 beds, as well as the Franklin Avenue Shelter, which offers 60 beds, among others. The upcoming renovation of the Lighthouse Navigation Center is expected to reduce capacity from 100 to 50.
“We’ve got so much data on just underproduction,” said Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell. “Year after year after year in the entire state of Oregon, none of the cities have been building as fast as growth has been coming in to our state.”
There is a strong correlation between homelessness and traditional housing, she said. The Bend housing market is missing so much development, that people are stuck in places they don’t belong.
“We want people to be able to move up, and they cannot find that market-rate apartment that is available or affordable to them,” Campbell said.
“So they’re stuck there, which means someone who is actually homeless does not have any place to move up. It really is shortages at all of these levels of housing.”
National economic issues that the entire country is facing are also impacting Bend’s housing market, including a lack of mental health care, she said.
In an email Thursday, McConnell clarified that the city understands the challenges faced by community members who struggle with escalating housing costs.
“The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee assists Council in goal setting and priority policy relating to housing affordability,” she said. “The comments yesterday help provide community focus to the funding and policy recommendations AHAC makes to Council.
McConnell encouraged community members to attend Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meetings on the second Wednesday of each month at 3 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.