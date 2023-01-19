A survey meant to get a feel for how Bend residents perceive their city indicated an urgent concern among community members for solutions to homelessness and affordable housing.
Along with those two issues, the community’s perception of public safety and quality of life have also shifted since a similar survey was conducted two years ago.
Based on the results, 7 in 10 Bend residents rate their quality of life as good or excellent.
That’s down 18 percentage points from 2020 and 20 points from 2014. Around 40% of Bend area residents said they thought the city was headed in the right direction.
Homelessness as a priority among residents skyrocketed between 2020 and 2022.
More than 60% of respondents indicated homelessness or affordable housing as an urgent or high priority.
The survey results, in regard to homelessness and housing, weren’t much of a surprise to Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler. Prioritizing housing and homelessness has been a common thread in the past few years, she said.
“I think that link is really important to keep in mind,” Kebler said. “We can respond to people experiencing homelessness. We can respond to people who are unsheltered in our city, and we should be doing that. But we have to remember that unless we’re working on providing more housing and more places for people to land once they stabilize in a shelter, we’re not going to put a dent in the problem.”
The city of Bend selected Portland-based research firm Davis, Hibbitts & Midghall to conduct the survey, as the firm has done for several years.
The firm was awarded a $41,750 contract to conduct the initial survey via phone calls and text messages to 400 residents in December. The initial survey pool was selected to meet age, gender and location quotas, but more than 1,200 additional Bend residents responded online. Housing and homelessness have emerged as a prominent focus over the past few years, according to Anne Aurand, the city’s communications director. In response, the community survey questions dug a litter deeper to draw out specifics to how residents believe the city should address homelessness and housing affordability.
“We know from all the community input that houselessness is a huge topic, and each year we dig a little deeper into the emerging concerns of the community. So this year housing and homelessness were obviously areas where we wanted to explore community sentiments, concerns and priorities,” Aurand said.
The results indicated that survey respondents were in favor of providing housing for lower- and middle-income households and vulnerable populations over incentivizing more housing construction or financing affordable housing developments. Overall, people thought services — including mental health and addiction services — were more important for addressing homelessness and a lack of affordable housing than building shelters and housing, according to the survey results.
For the city’s housing director, Lynne McConnell, the results mean the city needs to do more.
In particular, communication and education efforts could help shift public perception so residents can see what the city is already doing to address things like housing and homelessness, McConnell said.
But housing and homelessness were just one piece of the survey.
Responses showed that police funding is more important to residents than it was two years ago.
As population in Bend has grown, so too have calls for service, said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, who joined the department only a few months before the 2020 survey. However, the department’s staffing hasn’t grown along with the demand, he said.
The focus on public safety isn’t unique to Bend, Krantz said. It’s a trend apparent almost everywhere else in the state and country.Among Salem residents, a similar community survey conducted by the same research firm indicated concern for crime increased 10 percentage points between 2020 and 2022. And community satisfaction with police and law enforcement services dropped by 20 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, according to the city of Salem’s results.
In Bend, community satisfaction with police and fire services experienced a similar drop, from 81% satisfaction in 2020 to 62% satisfaction in 2022.
“What we’re seeing is, as we grow, we’re having bigger city issues,” Krantz said.
Among them are shootings, larger fights, more DUIIs, collisions and overall more frequent calls, he said.
“We’re having bigger city issues, and I think people perceive that,” he said.In the past few years, Bend’s police department has had to prioritize where it puts resources, Krantz said. It no longer responds to complaints related to homelessness or people experiencing crisis. Still, the department struggles with staff recruitment and budgetary constraints, Krantz said.
One way to increase the public’s perception of safety and cut down on crime is more police exposure, said Sheila Miller, the police department’s communications manager.
“Just being able to see people in uniform or see a vehicle out on the street, I do think that helps a lot,” Miller said. “We’re definitely emphasizing that and encouraging our officers to be out and about.”
