An aerial view of the property the Bend City Council agreed Wednesday to buy on First Street north of Franklin Avenue. The site in the Bend Central District could become the location for a new City Hall.
The Bend City Council approved the purchase of land Wednesday in the city’s central district where a new city hall could be built.
“This is an exciting additional initiative in the central district,” Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman said after a 5-0 vote by the council with two members absent.
The council authorized the purchase of the 1.2-acre property on First Street just north of Franklin Avenue for $3 million as a way to incentivize investment in the area. A prepared statement from the city detailed possible uses of the property, including a new city hall, affordable housing and a plaza.
“The Central District will help connect our city and spur the kind of housing, community and smart development we need now and into the future,” Broadman said in the prepared statement.
The property is currently owned by Cowan Land Co. and leased to Mid Columbia Producers Petroleum, a farmer-owned cooperative that acquired Bend Oil Company in 2014. The petroleum company will continue to lease the property after the city completes the purchase.
At the same regular Wednesday meeting, the council directed staff to make bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements to the area, specifically on Greenwood, Franklin and Hawthorne avenues. City councilors decided to make improvements to Hawthorne and Franklin avenues a priority.
The improvements could include widening sidewalks along Franklin Avenue to allow for safer crossing underneath the bridge and building a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Bend Parkway to connect the east and west portions of Hawthorne Avenue. Eventually, once the Hawthorne Avenue bridge is built, most pedestrian and bicycle traffic from Franklin and Greenwood avenues would be diverted to Hawthorne Avenue, said Ryan Oster, the director of engineering and infrastructure planning for the city.
The Transportation Bond and Oversight Committee recommended prioritizing Greenwood Avenue instead of Franklin Avenue or Hawthorne Avenue. Scott Robinson, vice chair of the committee, argued at the meeting that there are enough funds to improve Greenwood Avenue quickly.
“I think trying to prioritize Greenwood would be a mistake,” Councilor Stephen Sehgal said at the meeting.
(1) comment
Does anyone remember when the city bought the former Bulletin property for a new city hall? Bought from the Bulletin for a zillion dollars in mid-2000's, then sold to a connected developer for a loss, he then sold it for a nice profit?
Remember when the city employees balked at the idea because it was too far from their precious downtown coffee joints?
Anyone remember this? So, who's getting a gift this time?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.