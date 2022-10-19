New City Hall
An aerial view of the property the Bend City Council agreed Wednesday to buy on First Street north of Franklin Avenue. The site in the Bend Central District could become the location for a new City Hall.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

The Bend City Council approved the purchase of land Wednesday in the city’s central district where a new city hall could be built.

“This is an exciting additional initiative in the central district,” Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Broadman said after a 5-0 vote by the council with two members absent.

Smedley Doright
Smedley Doright

Does anyone remember when the city bought the former Bulletin property for a new city hall? Bought from the Bulletin for a zillion dollars in mid-2000's, then sold to a connected developer for a loss, he then sold it for a nice profit?

Remember when the city employees balked at the idea because it was too far from their precious downtown coffee joints?

Anyone remember this? So, who's getting a gift this time?

