The city of Bend will host Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18 to bring together community partners and invite members of the community to participate in seven days of activities highlighting diversity and accountability.

Welcoming Week includes a variety of group events hosted by local community organizations to increase inclusion and belonging, a press release said.

