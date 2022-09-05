The city of Bend will host Welcoming Week Sept. 9-18 to bring together community partners and invite members of the community to participate in seven days of activities highlighting diversity and accountability.
Welcoming Week includes a variety of group events hosted by local community organizations to increase inclusion and belonging, a press release said.
This year’s theme is “Where We Belong.” The release said the theme is meant to inspire “individual reflection on how and why belonging occurs, and ways to break barriers so that Bend can foster belonging for all.”
Welcoming Week will begin with kick-off activities on Friday, Sept. 9. at the Latino Community Association. Each following day of Welcoming week has a designated theme.
“Additional Welcoming Week events include a multi-cultural art exhibition featuring local artists, live poetry and music, restorative community healing circles, discussions on accountability and justice with community leaders, support for caregivers and more,” a news release from the city of Bend said.
ScheduleSept. 9: Kick-off Celebration at Latino Community Association (2680 NE Twin Knolls Drive, Suite 110)
Members of the community will speak about their experiences with immigration in Bend. They will provide insight into how the community of Bend made them feel welcome and will seek to educate those who may have conflicting feelings toward the immigrant and refugee communities, a release said. Ultimately, the goal is to connect leaders with community members to begin building relationships.
Sept. 10: Civic Engagement has no events scheduled as of Friday.
Sept. 11: Connected Communities with a BIPOC Sunday Community Meal and Gathering at Nativity Lutheran Church (60850 Brosterhous Road)
Sunday’s meal, which the church hopes to continue every Sunday after Welcoming Week is an opportunity for “BIPOC families and individuals to gather, break bread and be with each other in a safe and welcoming space,” said a Welcoming Week announcement. In a predominantly white city, and state, community spaces for Black, Indigenous, People of Color families and individuals can be hard to come by. Sunday’s dinner seeks to remedy that.
Sept. 12: Economic Development
“Principles of Community: Living the Work” is a workshop held from 10 – 12 p.m. at Central Oregon Community College’s Wille Hall at 2600 NW College Way. It will ask participants to brainstorm ideas on how to model plans for community success.
“When Belonging ‘Works’ — The Impact of Belonging at Work” is a discussion hosted by Embrace Bend at 5:30 p.m. at OSU — Cascades Obsidian Hall 207. Prospective participants must register online. It will include a panel of local business leaders who are implementing solutions that ensure a sense of belonging in the workplace.
Sept. 13: Education
“Helping the Caregiver” is a health fair for caregivers to find support and resources. It will take place from 11 — 1 p.m. at Tower Theater, 835 NW Wall Street.
A “Peace Service” hosted by The Interfaith Network of Central Oregon at Trinity Episcopal Church at 469 Wall St. will take place both in-person and virtually at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 14: Equitable Access
The Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council will host a panel discussing upcoming affordable housing opportunities at Drake Park from 12 — 1 p.m.
Restorative Justice & Equity Group will host three restorative community circles at Caldera High School at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
A Multicultural Art Exhibition will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at The Environmental Center at 16 NW Kansas Avenue. The exhibition will include live poetry and music performances, creative arts by local artists and educational activities in both Spanish and English.
Sept. 15: Government and Community Leadership
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Church at 61980 Skyline Ranch Road will host a forum of speakers in a discussed called “inte-GRIT-y Conversations for the Greater Good” at 5 p.m.
Sept. 16: Safe Communities
The Fair Housing Council of Oregon will host a presentation on an introduction to fair housing law and its best practices. The location will be determined at a later date on the Welcoming Week webpage.
Sept. 17: Celebrating New Citizens
The Father’s Group will host a “Family Conversation” at Open Space Event Studios from 6 — 8 p.m. to highlight Black, Indigenous, Latin American and People of Color’s lived experiences with institutional leaders.
Sept. 18: Closing Day
No events were scheduled as of Friday.
More information on Welcoming Week events and hosting opportunities can be found on the city’s webpage.
