The city of Bend's Wilson Avenue corridor project is reaching its final stage, and the city is hosting an open house this month to inform interested community members, a press release from the city said.
The entire project has included improvements all along Wilson Avenue, from Second Street to 15th Street, but the final phase is focusing on the stretch of road from Second Street to Ninth Street.
The final phase will be built in three stages to minimize traffic disruptions, according to the release. The first stage, which will include improvements from Centennial Street to Fourth Street, will occur mid-May, and it will require a detour. The second stage, which will begin in the winter of 2024, will include improvements to the Third Street and Wilson Avenue intersection. And the third and final stage will include improvements from Centennial Street to Ninth Street, according to the city's project website.
The Wilson Avenue Corridor project is the first to come from the Transportation General Obligation bond voters approved in 2020. The goal is to improve safety and east-west connectivity, the release said.
If you go
What: City of Bend informational open house on the final stage of the Wilson Avenue improvement project.
When: From 5-6:45 p.m. April 26.
Where: At the Larkspur Community Center at 1600 SE Reed Market Road in Bend.
