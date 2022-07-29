Bend's home energy score program will be the focus of an open house and question and answer session Monday at city hall.
The proposed score program rates how efficiently a home uses energy. It gives each home a numerical score based on physical properties like types of windows and insulation and the amount of greenhouse gasses a home emits.
Homeowners in Bend who wish to sell their property would be required by the program to obtain a home energy score before they can list their home on the market. They are then required to share their home energy score with potential buyers
The program was set forth by the Bend Community Climate Action Plan to encourage energy efficiency and transparency when it comes to home energy costs.
Implementation would effectively create a new step in the home selling and buying process. Hillsboro, Milwaukie and Portland have already implemented home energy score programs. Based on these established programs, the cost of a home energy assessor to perform an audit of the energy output of a home is between $150 and $300.
In 2016, Bend conducted a sector-based inventory of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in the city. Residential energy accounted for 29 percent of emissions while transportation made up 36 percent.
The Climate Action Plan's goal is to decrease fossil fuel emissions by 40% by 2030.
The home energy score open house and Q&A will be held in hybrid format on Monday at 3 p.m. Attendance is permitted online and at the council chambers at city hall, 710 NW Wall Street, Bend. Feedback on the program can be submitted here.
