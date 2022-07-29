Person Detecting Heat Loss Digital Tablet
123RF

Bend's home energy score program will be the focus of an open house and question and answer session Monday at city hall. 

The proposed score program rates how efficiently a home uses energy. It gives each home a numerical score based on physical properties like types of windows and insulation and the amount of greenhouse gasses a home emits.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.