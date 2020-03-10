The city of Redmond will host an open house March 18 to see how its residents want the city's transportation system to evolve in the next 20 years.
Redmond is expecting to add about 20,000 residents by 2040, and city staff is updating its transportation system plan to accommodate that expected growth, according to a city press release. The transportation plan was last updated in 2008.
At the open house, residents can pop in to Redmond City Hall between 4 and 6 p.m. to share their opinions on transportation in Redmond.
For more information on Redmond's transportation system plan, visit www.redmondtsp.com.
