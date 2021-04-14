The City of Redmond will sell 14 acres of city-owned, vacant land to a construction materials company planning to build a large industrial campus there.
The $2.67 million sale — unanimously approved by the Redmond City Council on Tuesday — will allow for the eventual creation of 35 to 60 new jobs after the campus is complete.
"It’s a win-win on all accounts," Jon Stark, director of the Redmond Economic Development Inc. nonprofit, told the council Tuesday . "It creates … jobs in the community, it relieves us of some surplus land and puts some money in the city’s general fund."
The company, which manufactures and distributes construction materials, wishes to remain anonymous for now, Stark told The Bulletin Wednesday.
“They don’t want it out there until they can tell their story," he said.
The city acquired an 18-acre patch of land, located deep in Redmond's industrial east side, in 2001 with the intentions of building city water and public works facilities there, according to Bill Duerden, public works director.
However, while four acres were used to build a water facility, the other 14 acres remained vacant after a different location was chosen for public works around 2010, Duerden told the city council Tuesday.
"We no longer have a need for the 14 acres remaining," he said.
The construction materials company approached Redmond with the hopes of building a distribution facility there, Stark told the council. After company leaders realized a 14-acre plot was available, they decided to build an even larger campus — one half distribution, one half production.
The city and the company agreed to a $2,805,264 sale price, and the city will pocket $2.67 million of that after deducting about $135,000 in broker fees and closing costs, according to city documents.
Stark told The Bulletin that the construction materials company first has to jump through some permitting hoops, but company leaders hope to break ground on the distribution site by the end of 2021. Construction could be finished as early as late 2022, Stark said.
Stark is excited that another company is bringing more living-wage jobs in Redmond, not long after Wild Mike's Ultimate Pizza announced moving its headquarters to the city.
"Any time you bring even one job, that's a big deal, but this company’s looking at 35 to 60 jobs," Stark told The Bulletin.
Mayor George Endicott shared Stark's optimism for Redmond's economic future with this sale.
"We continue to grow, in spite of things like COVID," he told The Bulletin Wednesday. "People still want to come here. Our building industry continues to thrive.”
(1) comment
That's a weird headline. It suggests that the land was there to be used, but nobody wanted it. How about "vacant?"
