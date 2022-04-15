210105_bul_loc_madrasgateway-p01 copy 2 (1).JPG cmyk

The “South Y” or the South Madras Gateway in Madras.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

The city of Madras has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation for a project on Seventh Street between B and D streets, a designated route for Madras Elementary School and Madras High School students.

The improvements will increase safe walking and biking routes for students and anyone else who walks or bikes in this area, according to an announcement from the city of Madras.

The improvements include replacing, sidewalks, adding accessible ramps, new curbs, drainage and paving, according to the city.

The money comes from the transportation department's Safe Routes to School Competitive Construction Grant Program. The department awarded 43 projects out of 99 applications for a total of $28.3 million, according tot he city.

The program focuses on supporting communities with fewer resources to build safer walking, biking and rolling routes.

