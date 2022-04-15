The city of Madras has received $300,000 in grant funding from the Oregon Department of Transportation for a project on Seventh Street between B and D streets, a designated route for Madras Elementary School and Madras High School students.
The improvements will increase safe walking and biking routes for students and anyone else who walks or bikes in this area, according to an announcement from the city of Madras.
The improvements include replacing, sidewalks, adding accessible ramps, new curbs, drainage and paving, according to the city.
The money comes from the transportation department's Safe Routes to School Competitive Construction Grant Program. The department awarded 43 projects out of 99 applications for a total of $28.3 million, according tot he city.
The program focuses on supporting communities with fewer resources to build safer walking, biking and rolling routes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.