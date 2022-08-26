The new construction at SE Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue features Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout. It is a part of the city’s initiative to create a comprehensive network of bike and pedestrian routes to decrease car dependency and increase accessibility.
But prior to a City Council subcommittee meeting Wednesday, city officials cycled together across town to put the new bike routes to the test.
What they found were gaps in safety and continuity.
The ride revealed that some parts of the city near schools and parks did not meet their standards of safety. Dangerous traffic patterns and intersections still exist, particularly on Ninth Street near Bend High School, where students often bike.
Bend’s Transportation System Plan was updated in 2020. In terms of bike infrastructure, it aimed to create a “low stress bikeway network” by 2025 to safely connect schools, parks and other services. Mayor Pro-Tem Anthony Broadman said Thursday that improving biking conditions is largely a simple solution that can have wide-reaching effects in improving climate conditions, transportation connectivity and overall quality of life in Bend.
“If we had the foresight to build these things correctly in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this situation,” Broadman told The Bulletin.
As the city works toward making bicycle travel easier and safer, Cascades East Transit and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council are also working to provide “mobility hubs” across Bend to link all modes of transportation.
These hubs also aim to reduce single-person car trips by moving away from “hub and spoke” model of public transportation, which involves a single central bus station and required transfers on multiple bus lines.
Andrea Breault of Cascades East Transit and the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council said, “It’s not just about transit.”
She said the proposed mobility hubs would also feature food carts, coffee stands and landscaping to make a welcoming community space. Breault said the transit organization already has the money to build its first mobility hub, although a location has not been selected.
A feasibility study for the project will be complete at the end of September, and city officials plan to connect key bike routes to mobility hubs as they are constructed.
Protected bike lanes are a major part of the city’s plan, but not all bike lanes are created equal.
Officials at Wednesday’s meeting made it clear that painted stripes on streets are not effective bike lanes.
Bike routes that intersect with underpasses at Franklin and Greenwood avenues near midtown Bend lack protected bike lanes, so they pose major safety risks.
Bend Park & Recreation District board member Ariel Mendez, a political science instructor at Oregon State University-Cascades and candidate for Bend City Council, said “Jersey barriers” can be apt options for ensuring the safety of cyclists.
Jersey barriers are typically concrete or weighted plastic barriers that completely separate bicycle and vehicle traffic. A complete separation, accompanied by slower road speeds, is ideal for bicyclists’ safety, Mendez said.
“What I’d like to see us work on now: What is really going to make us feel safe and comfortable on a connected route,” Mendez said.
(1) comment
Terrific news about this work on bike mobility and safety. Please include codes for electric bikes, including: age restrictions (motor vehicles need a license), sidewalk use restrictions, speeds, etc.
