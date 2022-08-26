The new construction at SE Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue features Bend’s first bicycle-protected roundabout. It is a part of the city’s initiative to create a comprehensive network of bike and pedestrian routes to decrease car dependency and increase accessibility.

But prior to a City Council subcommittee meeting Wednesday, city officials cycled together across town to put the new bike routes to the test.

guest3143
guest3143

Terrific news about this work on bike mobility and safety. Please include codes for electric bikes, including: age restrictions (motor vehicles need a license), sidewalk use restrictions, speeds, etc.

