The city of Bend intends to sell its public works yard on Boyd Acres Road, with the goal of building a new one on Juniper Ridge.

The Bend City Council voted Wednesday to put the the 5-acre property, as well as another 5-acre vacant lot right next to it, on the market. The city’s hope is to sell both parcels of land, which have been appraised to be worth $6.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively, to help fund the eventual construction of a new, larger public works yard off Cooley Road.

"We've got to look toward having facilities that will accommodate our departments and the needs of the community," said Grant Burke, the city’s facilities manager.

The public works yard on Boyd Acres Road is used for storing equipment and construction materials, and serves as home base for 77 several employees.

The new building would house utility, engineering and streets and operations employees who all currently occupy office space at City Hall, the streets and operations department on 15th Street and the Boyd Acres site.

The 15th Street site would still be home to the city’s snow removal equipment. The police department, which is next door, would move into the space once other utility employees leave for Juniper Ridge, a 1,500-acre area owned by the city on the northeast edge of Bend.

"The effort is to bring all of those folks to one corporate public works yard," Burke said.

The conversation to consolidate the employees who work on water, wastewater, streets, sewers and other public works functions, began around 2015 while the city was planning for the future needs of the department, Burke said. With a city growing as fast as Bend, it became clear the city was going to need more space.

"We got concerned we weren't going to have the square footage to support public works at either site," Burke said, referring to the buildings on Boyd Acres Road and 15th Street.

The city began vetting the idea of a new public works facility this spring while preparing the city’s budget for the next two years, Burke said. Moving it to Juniper Ridge came up as a cost effective option since the city already owned the land.

Though a building design and a specific location at Juniper Ridge have not been done yet, initial estimates suggest building a new public works facility could cost about $60 million.

The new building would likely be paid for by a loan, which would be paid back through utility rates.

A new building is still several years off. The city will stay in the Boyd Acres Road property through 2025, according to city documents.

With the building now on the market, the city will now wait for offers on the property.