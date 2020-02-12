The public is invited to an open house at which the city of Bend will provide an update on the Core Area Project.
The open house will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend. The update will include how community input has helped shape the projects aimed at revitalizing the center of town, an extended area covering the blocks east and west of Third Street from roughly Wilson Avenue to the area north of Revere Avenue.
Those who attend will learn more about the vision for the Core Area and provide general input on the project’s progress to date. There is no formal presentation so attendees may come and go at their convenience.
More information about the project can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/corearea.
