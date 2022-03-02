The Bend City Council is looking at increasing proactive enforcement of illegal rentals.
On Wednesday, the council discussed how to regulate the short-term rental market. This spring, the city will be doing its first audit of all short-term rentals in Bend in the hopes of identifying illegal rentals and getting them into compliance.
To better understand the topic Wednesday, the council reviewed a survey done last year.
The number of legal, short-term rentals has steadily grown since the city started formally regulating them in 2014. There are currently just over 1,000 short-term rentals permitted in Bend, said Lorelei Williams, the licensing program manager for the city.
Permitted short-term rentals make up about 2% of Bend’s housing supply, she said.
Last year, the city surveyed registered short-term rental property owners to get a sense of who operates them and why, and what it would take for them to convert their properties to long-term rentals. The survey only was sent out to legally operating short-term rentals.
Roughly 44% of permit holders responded, or just about 340 property owners.
Of those who responded to the survey, 85% say they only own one short-term rental, compared with 15% who own two or more.
The most common use for a short-term rental reported by survey respondents is so property owners can use the rental themselves, or for their friends and family, for at least one month of the year, Williams said.
When asked what barriers kept them from renting their properties long term, the most common answers included the desire to continue using their property, not being able to make as much money as they can from a short-term rental and fears of property damage that come with long-term tenants.
The survey also asked what could be done to incentivize turning a short- term rental into a long term-rental.
“The big answer was money,” Williams said.
Other incentives survey respondents suggested were having tax incentives and stronger laws related to landlords and tenants, according to Williams.
Short-term rentals are often cited as a contributing factor to Bend’s lack of affordable housing. But given the small percentage they represent in Bend’s housing market, even turning all short-term rentals into long-term rentals would not do enough to address Bend’s affordable housing crisis, said Lynne McConnell, the city’s affordable housing manager.
“That would not single-handedly solve the housing challenges we are facing in Bend,” McConnell said Wednesday.
