In normal times, Allison Platt spends her days as a city of Bend employee planning Bend’s transportation system and rewriting code to encourage development in the city’s core district.
But times are not normal in a pandemic.
Platt, a senior planner with the city, has been spending about half her days coordinating with homeless service providers and shelters to get food delivered to some of the most vulnerable who are quarantined in local motels.
Throughout the city, employees like Platt have adjusted their routines, doing tasks outside their job description to help the community cope with COVID-19.
Since Platt is a planner by trade, her skills carried over for the meal coordination task, she said.
"It's been distracting for everyone to do their normal job because life isn't normal right now,” Platt said. “So it's been helpful to me to be involved with something more pressing and relevant with everything that's going on."
Most employees are still doing the jobs they were hired to do, said Rob DuValle, the city's human resources director. But for many, the way they are going about doing their jobs is quite different.
Without including first responders, 57% of city workers are working remotely, Duvalle said.
Other changes, like building inspectors meeting outdoors to keep space and letting employees take a work vehicle home so there is no cross-contamination from people sharing, have also been made.
Virtual open houses are also getting scheduled for projects like the Newport Avenue corridor to showcase the design and provide an opportunity for the public to provide input while not asking people to congregate, according to an internal city memo.
"We want to make sure our workforce stays healthy," DuValle said.
Construction is an industry that so far has not slowed down due to the coronavirus, DuValle said, keeping many at the city working as usual.
But with more people working from home, and more community projects that require public meetings put on the backburner, DuValle said there have been more employees asking: What can I do to help?
One of those employees is Kathy Barguil, who has been an engineering technician with the city for the past two years.
She typically spends her days managing sewer and water projects. But as the city began to ramp up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Barguil said she saw a need for more informational materials to be translated into Spanish.
“(A) shelter in place order isn't worth it if people don't understand that information," Barguil said.
Barguil, who identifies as Latina, said she thinks of her own family when she translates information about the virus into Spanish. Her own mother does not speak English, and often calls her in a panic about not understanding what is happening.
“There's just a general need for that information in Spanish, and I'm glad as a city we can be a vehicle for people to get that information," Barguil said.
Both Platt and Barguil said they felt in general the transition to remote working has gone smoothly. Many of the technical needs were already in place by the time the virus hit.
But technology doesn’t solve everything.
"I think a lot of us miss seeing each other right now," Platt said.
