After roughly three years of litigation, the city of Bend and the owner of the Bakery Building, which is home to Sunriver Brewing off Galveston Avenue, have reached a $35,000 settlement regarding a parking dispute with a neighboring business.
The dispute led to the city withdrawing the land use permit for Boss Rambler Beer Club, which is the neighboring business to the Bakery Building, and the owner of the Bakery Building, Mikel Lomsky, receiving the settlement.
“I feel like I held them accountable,” Lomsky said last week.
The city and the city’s insurer agreed that a $35,000 settlement was the best use of public resources and would avoid the cost of a trial, which “was not necessary, but could not be avoided if Mr. Lomsky continued the litigation against the City,” Ian Leitheiser, an attorney with the city, wrote in an email.
Leitheiser called the situation highly unusual.
“The payment was simply to save the expenses of a needless trial, so it was a business decision by the City,” he wrote.
Kristin Asai, the attorney representing Boss Rambler Beer Club, declined to comment on the settlement or the ongoing litigation between her client and Lomsky.
In 2018, the city granted Boss Rambler Beer Club an exemption to change the use of the building, which used to be a snowboard shop. The change meant the business could become a restaurant but not be required to add more parking, according to court documents.
This exemption was possible because there is record of a shared parking agreement between the two properties, said Leitheiser. Parking spots on land Lomsky owns were used to meet Boss Rambler Beer Club's parking requirements.
But this parking agreement became a central issue. Lomsky sued the city, and argued the city should have notified him, as the owner of the parking, that the use of the neighboring building was changing.
He argued it is against the code to allow Boss Rambler Beer Club to meet its own parking code requirements counting the parking he owns because the two businesses are competing — meaning, their customers need to use the parking during similar business hours.
Then in 2020, the land use approval for the beer club was appealed to the Land Use Board of Appeals.
In March, the city withdrew the land use approval for Boss Rambler Beer Club.
“Because the parking situation was not as clear as everyone thought it was in 2018, it was appropriate to start over with a new process,” Leitheiser said.
Lomsky, who has spent close to $1 million and years of his life on this lawsuit, said it was never about the money or any ill will toward Boss Rambler Beer Club. It was about holding the city accountable, and making sure city planners can't "go rogue" and treat applications differently.
“My entire goal was to show the city a planner cannot just go do this and not follow the law,” Lomsky said. “I got what I wanted.”
Leitheiser said the decision to approve Boss Rambler Beer Club was based on facts known at the time, and that it's incorrect to characterize the city's planning staff as "going rogue."
"None of the planners have the time, nor the inclination, to take any actions to create this type of unnecessary conflict," he said.
Boss Rambler Beer Club has applied again to be approved by the city and is now in something known as a Voluntary Compliance Agreement with the city, Leitheiser said.
The agreement is a standard tool cities use to work with businesses while they work on becoming compliant with certain code provisions — in this case, the parking requirements.
But Lomsky argues the beer club should not be able to operate at all until a new land use application has been approved by the city, which he doubts can happen because without a shared parking agreement, the beer club will not be able to meet parking requirements.
“If they weren’t open already you wouldn’t let them open while they get land use,” Lomsky said.
Leitheiser said there are no examples he knows of where a city shut down an existing business that is in the correct zone while it works through code compliance issues unless there was a serious safety concern on the property.
“Boss Rambler’s use is permitted in their location based on the zoning, and the City is working with them just like we would with any business so they can try to meet the code’s requirements,” Leitheiser wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.