In this Bulletin file photo, work is being done on NW 14th Street near NW Galveston Avenue in Bend on July 2, 2018.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file photo

The city of Bend is moving forward with plans to build a new public works facility on city owned land at Juniper Ridge, consolidating a number of departments under one roof. 

The new facility, expected to be operational in 2025, will house five city departments on a single campus.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

