On Nov. 20, 2017, at the intersection of Olney Avenue and Wall Street near downtown Bend, Jonathan Chase Adams, 31, was biking to work when he was struck and killed by a FedEx driver making a righthand turn.
“That incident has stayed with me,” said Bend City Councilor Ariel Méndez, who was elected in November.
“I think at the time everyone was wondering, ‘How could this happen?’ And I just kept wondering, is there anything we can do to improve the safety of that intersection, and I think there are things we can do.”
Improved bicycle and pedestrian safety in the area, in the form of two projects worth more than half a million dollars, were on the City Council agenda Wednesday.
The Olney project would bolster bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure on Olney Avenue, from NW Wall Street to Second Street while making underground sewer and water system improvements. The second, dubbed the wayfinding project looks to create a connected, clearly-marked system of bike routes throughout the city of Bend.
The Olney Project
The Olney project, with a proposed budget of nearly half a million dollars, stems from the 2020 Transportation General Obligation Bond that identified needed transportation improvements throughout the city.
As proposed, Parametrix, a Bend engineering consultant, would design and plan safer and more substantial infrastructure, which could include protected bike lanes and wider sidewalks along Olney Avenue from NW Wall Street to Second Street.
The intersection no longer meets the city’s safety standards and it’s a high traffic area, said Ryan Oster, the city’s engineering and infrastructure planning director.
“To get into town from the north, it all comes through this intersection,” Oster said.
In theory, it’ll be built to resemble the Wilson Street corridor, where there are stretches of protected bike lanes and wide sidewalks, Oster said.
The project would also change the bike lanes and sidewalks on Olney Avenue where it crosses under the Bend Parkway and where it intersects with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, which doesn’t currently have any protections for pedestrians, Oster said.
Once approved, public outreach sessions would be held to garner feedback and gauge the community’s priorities. Along with the bicycle and pedestrian improvements, the city will take advantage of the construction time to upgrade wastewater, stormwater, water, and rail-system infrastructure, according to planning documents.
The Wayfinding Project
Wayfinding refers to cyclists navigating safe, low-stress routes. The city could allocate over $120,000 to Alta Planning + Design, a Portland-based design consultant, to begin designing the project. The project would occur in two phases, and establish routes, add signs for those routes and identify extra destinations like parks, trails and notable places to include in route signs, according to city planning documents.
The project aims to create clear routes and signs that can tell bicyclists and pedestrians where they can go, Oster said.
In its first phase, the wayfinding project intends to establish one north-south route and one east-west route, with signs and temporary markings installed by this summer. In the second phase, the firm would develop branding and logos for the routes and figure out how to connect notable places to those routes, according to city plans.
With the broader route access and clarity due to signs, Méndez said he hopes the wayfinding project will be able to help people get places without having to worry about traffic and parking and pollution.
“I think that’s the goal, to create more options that allow Bend to flourish without causing more traffic and increasing demand for parking,” Méndez said.
There are a lot of great routes in Bend that are best kept secrets, he said
“But the best walking, biking and rolling routes shouldn’t be secrets.”
