The city of Bend released an initial draft of a new city code that would ban illegal camping on city property, clearing the way for the City Council and stakeholders to review and comment on the proposed policy before a final decision is made.
The code would prohibit camping on public rights-of-way or city property, such as sidewalks, as long as shelter space is available. The Bend City Council has two discussions scheduled with stakeholders to discuss the camping code and to make any necessary reforms.
“I think the city is trying its best, and it’s an impossible situation to solve,” Scott Cooper, the executive director of NeighborImpact, said of the city’s attempt to try and solve Bend’s homelessness problem. “They are in a hopeless position. They can’t win because someone is going to criticize it.”
Cooper said he is not prepared to judge whether or not the city’s proposed code will work, but he hopes at the end of the day the community will remember that people experiencing homelessness in Bend are human beings with needs that are currently not being met.
He also said he is concerned that the camping code as it currently stands will place more burden on the Bend Police Department.
“I think that will be hard on policing because I don’t know if the city of Bend’s police staffing is built to accommodate the amount of work they imagine they will be doing,” Cooper said. “But, you have to make resource choices.”
Cooper said the question of how the community gets homeless people into permanent housing is a question for the entire community to consider.
“It will continue to shove people into shelters and that is fine,” Cooper added of the draft camping code. “But shelters are a short-term solution. They are not a permanent long-term solution because people can’t just make a home in the shelter.”
Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins, who serves as the liaison for homlessness on the council, said she is anxious to hear from a number of stakeholders next week during the discussions.
The city will also conduct a survey for individuals who are unsheltered or sleeping outdoors to give them a chance to weigh in on the city camping code.
She said the discussions, which are scheduled on Tuesday and Thursday, will include representatives of the business community, service providers, the city’s advisory boards and commissions, the Oregon Department of Transportation, the Deschutes Public Library system and individuals who have been homeless.Perkins said she hopes the discussions will reveal any gaps in the code, whether the code as it stands is feasible and whether the code goes too far, or not far enough.
“We don’t want to be something performative that won’t actually be able to be followed, so we need to do some thinking on how we can work with our houseless community on a set of agreed upon regulations about camping on our public rights-of-way,” Perkins said. “It affects all of us.”
Perkins said there is a common misconception that homeless people do not want a set of rules and regulations.
“I do not believe that is the case,” Perkins said. “Everybody wants safety, and everybody wants a safe place to lay their head…and we are doing that camping code just as much for them as we are for our housed community.”
A city work session on Oct. 5 will be used to compile the information received during the discussions, as well as input from the community and the homeless community, Perkins said.
Manoj Alipuria, who is on the city’s Human Rights and Equity Commission, said he believes the process of formulating the camping code draft has been thoughtful and respectful, and the draft has provided a context and a framework for meaningful discussion.
“I think the city approached this authentically with a desire to be empathetic to those who will be impacted by it,” Alipuria said. “I think the overall process has been done with inclusion and equity in mind.”
Alipuria added next week’s discussions and the feedback that comes from them will be a pivotal state in the general process.
Bend City Manager Eric King said the city’s goal is to have 500 beds for temporary housing available for people experiencing homelessness. At this point, he said, the city has around 380 beds, which includes Project Turnkey, among other facilities and shelter options the city has since procured.
King said the city’s strategy to increase the number of available beds in shelters is all part of the broader approach toward homelessness, which includes the draft camping code.
“It is important for the community to see that the work is all connected,” King added.
Bob Bohac, the outreach director for Jericho Road, a nonprofit in Redmond, said he believes the city’s draft code is an acceptable initial attempt at coming up with solutions to the homelessness issue, but there are some points in the draft that demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the homeless community.
Bohac, who provides outreach to homeless people living in the Redmond area, said the main thing that stuck out for him was the fact that individuals not subject to enforcement due to the lack of available shelter, would only be permitted to camp overnight.
“Many of the folks we come in contact with, because life in the camps aren’t safe, they stay away during the dark hours to protect their property and then they nap during the day,” Bohac said. “I think it is one example of the lack of input so far…I hope they will listen to the people who are in the camps and how their life is not regulated by the same time clock that our lives often are.”
