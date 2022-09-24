The city of Bend released an initial draft of a new city code that would ban illegal camping on city property, clearing the way for the City Council and stakeholders to review and comment on the proposed policy before a final decision is made.

The code would prohibit camping on public rights-of-way or city property, such as sidewalks, as long as shelter space is available. The Bend City Council has two discussions scheduled with stakeholders to discuss the camping code and to make any necessary reforms.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

(1) comment

Justin Hood
Justin Hood

Welcome to Sherwood Forest -> Camelot is broken. Together We CAN, Justin 'Hood

Report

