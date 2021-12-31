Two proposals have been submitted to the city of Bend to create managed outdoor homeless shelters on publicly-owned property.
Earlier this year, the city announced three possible locations for managed outdoor homeless shelters: One property off Ninth Street and another at Juniper Ridge in northeast Bend, which are both owned by the city, as well as a property located off Murphy Road and U.S. Highway 97 owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Both proposals are from Central Oregon Villages, a nonprofit organization that was born out of local churches and other community members coming together last year to discuss ways to establish managed camps as a safer alternative for homeless people currently occupying unsanctioned homeless camps in the region. The nonprofit is partnered with SquareOne Villages, which creates similar kinds of camps in Eugene.
“We’re not talking about moving an unregulated camp with sanitary issues into someone’s neighborhood,” said Jim Porter, Bend’s former police chief and the nonprofit’s board president. “We’re talking about getting individuals into a structured situation where laws and policies are obeyed.”
The organization has proposed two kinds of managed camps. One proposal is for a 10-unit village for older, unhoused women, with the goal to expand the village to 20 units, according to documents provided by Porter. If expanded, the goal would be to offer spots to women and children escaping physical and sexual abuse.
If the contract is awarded to Central Oregon Villages, the goal would be to open something by Feb. 1, though the proposal does not specifically identify which property this village would be on.
The second proposal is a six-shelter micro village. The proposal doesn’t identify a specific population it would serve, but envisions the village to be built in conjunction with a safe parking program, which allows people to legally camp in their vehicles or RVs in exchange for following community guidelines.
The micro village would be fenced and locked overnight, according to the proposal.
The Juniper Ridge location was suggested as a possible site, but the organization was flexible about where this village could be placed, according to the documents.
Any managed camp proposal that moves forward would require residents to follow certain rules to be able to stay in the village, such as not using drugs and contributing to the upkeep of the facility, Porter said. Residents would also have to meet with a staff member at the camp to help address physical and mental health needs, as well as work on professional development to get into the workforce if the resident isn’t already working.
So far, Central Oregon Villages has purchased 10 small shelters, which can house two to four people and can be broken down and moved easily, Porter said. So far, efforts from the nonprofit are largely funded by a state grant of more than $300,000 obtained by Bend Church and SquareOne Villages .
But other details, including specifics about staffing and ongoing, long-term funding, have yet to be discussed in the negotiation process with the city, Porter said.
Estimates in the proposals show startup costs for the village for older women would be $268,560. For the micro village, estimates show startup costs being about $98,000 .
The hope is to find a way to fund operations for two to three years, Porter said.
The city of Bend earlier this summer set aside $1.5 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act money to go toward developing managed outdoor shelters.
Central Oregon Villages is also anticipating and trying to prepare for staffing shortage issues – a problem many organizations are facing .
“Our hope is we will be able to find like minded individuals who have the same calling to serve with access to construction companies to help us stand something up quickly,” Porter said.
The city hopes to review proposals by the middle of January, according to Joshua Romero, a spokesperson for the city.
