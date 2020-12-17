The Bend City Council is stepping back from a plan to create a temporary homeless camp site at Juniper Ridge in light of construction and COVID-19-related timing issues.
On Wednesday, city staff members recommended that the council not move forward with a proposal to build a managed homeless camp site off Cooley Road on the city-owned industrial land in northeast Bend, which was originally pitched as an idea earlier this fall.
The proposal came before the City Council in October shortly after BNSF Railway threatened to revoke the city’s two railroad crossing licenses on the property after two incidents involving homeless campers getting stuck with their vehicles on the railroad on Juniper Ridge this year.
The main reason boils down to timing, said Jon Skidmore, the city’s chief operating officer. The site of the proposed camp is currently being used as a place to crush rocks for the city’s sewer line project, called the North Interceptor.
Initially, this site made sense for a managed camp because the city already owned the land, and the rock crushing would leave a flat area with plenty of gravel to make pads for things like RVs and tents, Skidmore said.
But the contractor doing the work will not leave the rock crushing site until April, Skidmore said. That means the city would not necessarily be able to create the temporary camp site until May or June.
This is an issue because the emergency declaration that was made for COVID-19 may no longer be in effect by June, in light of the newly-approved vaccine, Skidmore said. A clause in the emergency declaration is the only way the city would be able to legally complete a project like this quickly.
“We don’t know what’s going to become of this emergency order,” Skidmore said during a listening session on Wednesday. “I’m not saying come April everyone is going to be vaccinated, but there’s a lot of work left to be done to be able to use this particular facility.”
When evaluating its feasibility, city staff ran into other barriers as well, Skidmore said. It was unclear whether the city could nail down a contract with a social service provider who had the resources to facilitate a managed camp by spring, he said.
There were also concerns about a managed camp possibly overwhelming Bend’s police force, and where funding for some infrastructure would come from. There was also significant pushback from residents in neighborhoods surrounding Juniper Ridge.
Staff members are suggesting the city pivot to focus instead on revamping its development code to allow a variety of shelter or housing options for homeless people.
Changes to development code regarding Juniper Ridge are also going through the planning commission. If adopted, those changes could open the door to the city establishing a permanent RV park as a housing option for homeless people, said Carolyn Eagan, the city’s economic development director.
“We’re eager to have our code modernized so we can begin to chip away at the number of shelter beds we need,” Eagan said.
But even though the city is looking more at long term homelessness solutions, more shelter beds are still needed immediately before the city can attempt to move homeless campers off the north portion of Juniper Ridge.
The city's estimates suggest 100 to 150 shelter beds are needed to house roughly 75 to 100 camps of people living at Juniper Ridge.
“But we know the need is much greater," Eagan said.
One of the issues that prompted the city to consider a temporary camp site in the first place was the fact that the city couldn’t move forward with moving campers off Juniper Ridge to appease the concerns of BNSF without having a legal place for them to go.
The city also has plans to put in locked gates at those railroad crossings to help address the safety concerns of the railway, though Skidmore said those won't be locked until "there is a sufficient number of beds for people to go to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.