The city of Bend is considering code changes that would limit the concentration of short-term and vacation rentals in some neighborhoods while also encouraging property owners to embrace long-term leasing.

During a planning commission meeting Monday, Lorelei Williams, program manager for the city’s licensing division, said the City Council directed her office and the city planning department to write the proposed code changes.

