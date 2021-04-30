The city of Bend will close its doors again to the public, canceling in-person customer services.
Because of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Deschutes County, several departments, including utility billing, municipal court, the permit center and the police department lobby will be closed for at least three weeks.
The earliest the city offices could open is Monday, May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.