stock_Bend City Council

A Bend City Council meeting.

 Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin file

The city of Bend began accepting applications for a vacant City Council seat Friday. The position will be declared vacant in early January when the current seat-holder, Melanie Kebler, begins her term as mayor.

Kebler was elected mayor in the November general election, which interrupted her four-year term as a city councilor. The term of the open council seat will  end in December 2024. The seat will officially be made available on Jan. 4. Applications must be submitted to the city by 5 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, according to a press release from the city.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.