The city of Bend began accepting applications for a vacant City Council seat Friday. The position will be declared vacant in early January when the current seat-holder, Melanie Kebler, begins her term as mayor.
Kebler was elected mayor in the November general election, which interrupted her four-year term as a city councilor. The term of the open council seat will end in December 2024. The seat will officially be made available on Jan. 4. Applications must be submitted to the city by 5 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023, according to a press release from the city.
Interested applicants can submit an application along with a letter of interest online or in person at City Hall by appointment. The online application asks about one's experience working with communities, local government service history and specific skills and interests that could bring "special value" to the City Council.
As required by the Bend Charter, applicants must be registered to vote in Oregon, and they must have lived in Bend continuously for at least a year. The charter also requires that the council vacancy be filled within 30 days of a declared vacancy.
The council plans to conduct applicant interviews the week of Jan. 9, the release said. The new councilor will be appointed at a City Council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
