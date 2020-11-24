The city of Bend is seeking up to 13 people to sit on the new Human Rights and Equity Commission.
The goal of the commission is to ensure historically marginalized and underrepresented people in Bend have equal access to city services. It will also represent these communities in city decision-making, and will serve as a venue to raise concerns about discrimination, according to a city press release.
The makeup of the committee is intended to reflect a diverse spectrum of people and communities in Bend that have been historically underrepresented in government and with policymaking.
Members of the commission will have staggered two- and four-year terms, according to the city.
Applications for the Human Rights and Equity Commission are available online and due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 4. Instructions for completing the application in Spanish and other languages are available with the online application.
More information about the Human Rights and Equity Commission can be found at www.bendoregon.gov/HREC.
