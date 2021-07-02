The city of Bend has launched a new podcast called "Inside Bend," which seeks to have in-depth discussion with city staff about important issues in Bend.
The first episode features an interview with Bend Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Trish Connolly, who shares her experience of becoming the first female firefighter in Bend and talks about a fire prevention campaign, according to the city.
"We wanted to try a new way to engage with the Bend community that is more in-depth and conversational while highlighting the people who serve our community every day," Joshua Romero, a spokesperson with the city, said via text. "Podcasts are increasingly becoming a way people consume news and information, so we're offering Inside Bend as one more way for Bendites to connect with the city."
New episodes will be released every month and are available on most podcast apps and streaming services.
The podcast can also be found on the city's website, bendoregon.gov.
Just hoping the content is not dictated by the City. There are numerous concerns that never seem to get a response during public comment at City Council meetings. If these podcasts are no more than pre-scripted back-patting PR opportunities for the City, then what's the point? Certainly it will be inspiring to learn about fire fighting breakthroughs for women. Let's have that, certainly, but let's have City response for any number of other topics, as well.
