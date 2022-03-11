The city of Bend is owed nearly $1 million in water and sewer bills as the result of the pandemic and issues related to changing software.
The amount is dramatically larger than what the city usually sees, said Dana Wilson, the city’s utility business manager. Between 2017 and 2020, the average amount owed to the city was roughly $255,000, Wilson said, which is typical for a utility.
Over the course of two years, the amount ballooned to roughly $996,000, she said. About 2,500 customers' bills are past due, and the large majority of those customers are people in single-family homes, Wilson said. Past due bills range anywhere between $100 to $1,000.
One of the main reasons for the increase comes down to customers who were unable to pay their bills near the beginning of the pandemic, said Michael Buettner, the city's utility director. What also made the deficit in water, sewer and stormwater bills is that the city didn’t shut off water service when bills went unpaid.
Other local governments have experienced similar results due to the pandemic.
“Things were pretty disturbing,” he said.
But after the spring and early summer of 2020, things began to level off, Buettner said. Then this year, switching over software programs has delayed some bills, as well. The city plans to be up to date with its utility billing by late April.
The large amount owed to the city in water bills has had very little effect on operations, Buettner said. In general, utilities plan for a certain amount of bills not to be paid, both Wilson and Buettner said.
The city also has ways of saving money within a budget year, like delaying some larger projects — but not maintenance — or certain purchases until the next fiscal year, Wilson said.
But in terms of quality of service, nothing has changed, Buettner said.
“I don’t want to sound cavalier about the budget. One million dollars is substantial,” Buettner said. “But we’re kind of built for this.”
With mask mandates lifting and much of life attempting to go back to normal, the city will now be focusing its efforts on implementing utility assistance and payment plans to help those who owe for past bills pay down their balances, Buettner said.
The Bend City Council is expected to allocate $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding to NeighborImpact, which will distribute utility assistance to those who need it. The nonprofit also plans to distribute $480,000 of its own funds throughout the county for utility assistance, Wilson said.
If a customer isn’t willing to participate in either program or pay down the bill, then the city will consider shut-offs again, Buettner said.
But in general, the focus in the future will be getting customers on payment plans or other alternatives instead of shut-offs, he said.
“It’s a morally defeating exercise for staff, and it’s unnecessary to put our customers through that if we don’t have to,” Buettner said.
Customers can go to bendoregon.gov, call 541-388-5515 or go to the utilities office at 639 NW Franklin Ave. to be put on a list and be notified when payment plans become available. Questions about receiving utility assistance can be sent to utilityassistance@bendoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.