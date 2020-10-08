Bend residents are invited to a virtual public meeting with the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee on Wednesday to learn about fair housing laws and give ideas on how to make housing more affordable for renters in Bend.
The first half of the presentation will be about understanding what a protected class is, and will focus on how land use has promoted or restricted equity over time.
The second half of the meeting will be for residents to give feedback on the city’s efforts to promote equity through housing.
More than a quarter of Bend residents are “severely rent burdened,” according to the city. Rent burdened refers to those who pay more than 30% of their income on housing.
This meeting is the product of House Bill 4006, which was passed in 2018 and requires cities where 25% or more of the population is rent burdened to have a meeting with residents to talk about solutions.
The meeting is slated to begin at 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.bendoregon.gov/ahac and scroll to the meeting information section.
