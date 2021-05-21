The city of Bend will reopen some of its public facilities in a limited capacity starting Monday.
Visitors will be asked to wear a mask or face covering while inside city facilities regardless of their vaccination status.
According to an announcement from the city, community members are still asked to continue conducting business online or over the phone if possible.
Bend City Hall at 710 NW Wall St. will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The utility billing building at 639 NW Franklin Ave. will be open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Bend Police Department at 555 NE 15th St. will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Wednesday due to a construction project.
Municipal Court at 555 NE 15th St. will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Public meetings will still be held virtually.
For more information about individual departments, visit bendoregon.gov.
