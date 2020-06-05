Some transportation projects could be delayed and Bend utility customers could see smaller increases as the city considers $20 million in budget cuts this fiscal year due to COVID-19.
Because the city of Bend is receiving considerably less money from revenue sources like transient room tax, parking and traffic citations and the highway gas tax, the city endeavored this spring to cut expenses out of its $219 million budget in every department across the board by 10%, said Chief Financial Officer Sharon Wodja.
In room tax revenue alone, which has dropped due to fewer people traveling to Bend, the city is expecting to receive between $5.4 million and $11.4 million less than expected, according to a presentation made to the Bend City Council Wednesday night.
The cuts mostly came by departments eliminating roughly 37 job positions that were already vacant, Wodja said, including nearly 10 positions within the police and fire departments.
“We wanted to be able to say that we as an organization... all went through our budgets and looked for opportunities to reduce (the) budget,” Wodja said.
The city is also proposing to save money by not spending $500,000 that was slated for expanding city hall’s downtown campus given that the city does not plan on growing its staff any time soon. Professional-related travel for conferences and training is also on the chopping block — an easy proposal since most conferences have been canceled anyway due to the coronavirus.
Major projects, like improving the Empire Avenue and Murphy Road corridors, still plan to move forward as planned, said Ryan Oster, the engineering and infrastructure planning director for the city.
“We didn’t want to build anything three quarters of the way,” Oster said.
But a handful of projects will be delayed by at least a year or more, including a project to put a roundabout at the intersection of Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue, Oster said.
The city is also proposing to extend a project that adds lanes and expands the intersection at Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard. It will now last two years instead of one. The city had planned to spend about $4 million to complete the improvements this year, Oster said.
“We’re still going to get it done and built,” Oster said.
As a result of the pandemic, the city is also considering keeping water rates flat, and sewer rates will only go up 3% instead of the 6% that was planned.
But questions still remain about long-term financial stability, and whether the city will have to cut more if the
local economic picture gets any worse due to the pandemic.
Several department heads have said their departments could handle one year of not filling positions, but were not sure whether in 2021 that would be the case, Wodja said.
According to state estimates, getting back to pre-COVID-19 employment levels could take until 2024, Wodja said.
At the moment, the city is assuming many of the costs that have been incurred because of the virus will be reimbursed by the federal government. But if that doesn’t happen, or the economic picture gets worse over the next few months, the city could be looking at layoffs, furloughs and wage deferments for employees.
“If it does take as long for the economy to recover as the state is anticipating, building the next biennium budget is where those difficult conversations are going to be,” Wodja said.
The Bend City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed budget cuts June 17.
