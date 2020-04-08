The city of Bend extended a local state of emergency to May 6 on Tuesday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The local state of emergency, which was ratified on March 18 by the Bend City Council, is an act that allows local government to make decisions such as limiting access to public places and buying items or services related to health and safety without going through regular, time-consuming procedures related to buying them.
Originally, the local emergency order was set to end April 15.
An order strongly advising people to not travel to Bend and stay in hotels and vacation rentals for recreation is also still in effect until April 28.
