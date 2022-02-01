The city of Bend plans to collect data this year to help determine whether the city should charge for on-street parking downtown, according to Tobias Marx, the city’s parking manager.
The concept of paid on-street parking is not new in Bend. Downtown Bend had parking meters from 1947 until 1983, and the concept of bringing it back when parking starts reaching capacity has been mentioned in the city’s downtown strategic parking management plan since it was created in 2016, Marx said.
Free parking was eliminated in the city’s downtown lots and parking garage last year.
But the idea to introduce it to on-street parking is back on the table after it was mentioned when the Bend City Council voted to continue the Old Bend Parking District last year. The council will be considering changes to the district, such as more timed and paid parking, in that historic neighborhood sometime early this year, Marx said, which could possibly be implemented as soon as this summer.
Since the neighborhood is close to downtown, some councilors suggested looking into paid parking downtown, as well. But unlike the possible changes to Old Bend, changes to downtown won’t likely be decided upon or implemented for at least a year, Marx said.
“My personal goal is to have a dashboard to show real data so that people can see it,” Marx said. “I don’t want to be accused anymore ... of inflating the downtown numbers to push for paid parking.”
In the world of parking management, a parking area consistently reaching at or above 85% full is considered at capacity. The street parking in the core of downtown, between Franklin and Greenwood avenues, is currently consistently at capacity, Marx said, and in the summer the city’s lots are reaching capacity, as well.
But surrounding areas around downtown are still at 68% capacity, he said. The goal is to monitor parking capacity downtown each month so the city can make a data-driven decision about paid parking, Marx said.
“Do we know we are hitting capacity? We do,” Marx said. “Do we feel like measuring it for a year to make sure we are making the right decision? Yeah, we do.”
Marx said he has received some criticism from residents about previous installments of paid parking downtown. They argue paid parking will keep people from coming downtown. So far, data has shown this is not the case.
In 2019, the city had 50,000 parking transactions, Marx said. In 2021, the city increased to 145,000, a 200% increase. If the increase was only due to paid parking in previously free spots, the number would have only doubled, but the growth was more than that, Marx said.
“There’s always that perception piece, which is informed not by what’s going on but by what people share and they build their perception on that, and that’s something I hope we can counter through data collection,” Marx said.
Downtown parking capacity has also been a topic of interest for the Deschutes County Commission. Last week in a 2-1 vote, the commission decided to not move forward with building a five-story parking garage off Kearney Avenue and NW Harriman Street and opted to redevelop Worrell Park off Wall Street in a bid to create more parking.
With future expansion plans for the Deschutes County Courthouse, the county has for years been looking at ways to meet city code for more parking that the expansion will require.
Flattening and redeveloping Worrell Park will provide roughly 68 more parking spots in the vicinity of the downtown county campus, according to Lee Randall, the county’s facilities director, and cost up to $2.8 million.
A parking garage would have provided a net gain of 216 spots downtown at the price of roughly $7.5 million.
Commissioners Tony DeBone and Phil Chang voted to redevelop the park, arguing that a parking garage was too expensive and that there are benefits to redeveloping the park, which is currently a steep hill, to be more accessible.
Commission Chair Patti Adair supports the parking garage concept, arguing that downtown Bend needs spots. Preserving the current rustic feel and wildlife presence at the park was also important to Adair.
“What’s there now fits Bend,” Adair said.
