A legal fight about access to public records has ended with the city of Bend dismissing its lawsuit against the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, as well as paying the activist group’s legal fees.
The city, the Central Oregon Peacekeepers and Michael Satcher, a member of the Peacekeepers, filed a motion in Deschutes County Circuit Court to dismiss all claims in the lawsuit, according to an announcement from the American Civil Liberties Union.
If accepted by the court, Satcher and the Peacekeepers will not have to pay the fee charged for the records and the city will have to pay $18,000 in legal fees, according to the motion.
For Luke Richter, the leader of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers, the dismissal confirms that everyone has a right to public information.
“I’m definitely happy we were able to come to terms on a settlement,” Richter told The Bulletin. “It is rather frustrating it had to get to this point, considering the resources could have been used to actually help people, but we are happy to move on from this now.”
The motion marks the end of the lawsuit, which began roughly a year ago when Satcher requested city records pertaining to how Bend Police responded to racial justice protests — in particular, the event at Pilot Butte Neighborhood Park on Oct. 3, 2020, where supporters of former president Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists clashed.
The city charged Satcher and the Peacekeepers $3,600 for the records. Satcher and the Peacekeepers asked for a public interest fee waiver, and the city offered to reduce the fee by 25% and asked the racial justice group to narrow its request.
Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel issued a decision that found the city’s fee decision was unreasonable, according to court documents.
Soon after, the city filed a lawsuit against Satcher and the Peacekeepers to ask a judge to determine whether a 25% reduction in fees was reasonable. The ACLU, representing the Peacekeepers, countersued for the payment of legal fees.
The city released the records to the group while the lawsuit was pending.
In a statement to The Bulletin, Anne Aurand, the communications director for the city of Bend, said the city agreed to settle the case because the district attorney acknowledged the legality of the city’s public records fee structure
The fee structure for public records, and whether it was legally valid, was one of the primary questions the city was seeking with the lawsuit, Aurand said.
“The case was about the District Attorney’s incorrect legal analysis related to fees. It was not about the requestor,” Aurand wrote. “The City believes the District Attorney’s March 2021 opinion requiring the City to provide thousands of records without cost to the requestor was and still is legally wrong.”
Aurand added that while $18,000 is not insignificant, it is likely less than what it would have cost the city to pursue the lawsuit.
Rian Peck, of the ACLU of Oregon Lawyers Committee, said in a written statement the Peacekeeper’s advocacy for equitable access to records is an important precedent.
“Oregon’s Public Records Act guarantees that all people have the right to access public records in Oregon, but public bodies often thwart that guarantee by charging arbitrary and excessive fees for producing the records, and then by playing favoritism when deciding whether a requester is entitled to have those arbitrary and excessive fees waived (or not),” Peck wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.