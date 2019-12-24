Bend appears to be chipping away steadily its goal to help facilitate the creation of 3,000 housing units by the end of 2021, with no signs of slowing down soon.

This year, the Bend City Council set this goal to address Central Oregon’s housing crisis. Since the beginning of the fiscal year in July, that has resulted in 354 units of residential housing, with another 1,300 under construction and about 550 in the permitting stage. A few years ago, an assessment of the city’s housing stock showed Bend was 5,000 housing units short of keeping up with its population growth.

“With what we’re talking about now, if we can help move those projects out of the planning stages, we are in the universe of (completing) the 3,000 units by the biennium, said Russ Grayson, development services director for the city.

Of what has been built so far, 98 units are considered affordable — which in Bend means it must be priced for a family making 60% of the average median income. In Bend, that means charging no more than $1,150 in rent for a family of four making $46,000 a year.

That’s up from the 58 affordable homes the city helped create in 2018. There’s also about 400 homes that are either under construction or in the planning stage that will come to fruition in the next few years, said Lynne McConnell, the affordable housing manager for the city.

“Anything that we can do to reduce costs for folks is hugely important,” McConnell said. “While sometimes it feels like 98 isn’t that big of a number, for those 98 it’s life -changing.”

Of that 98, 11 homes were made to be sold. Fifty-six homes or other units of housing were produced to be rented, 48 of which are in the Azimuth 315 complex that was built in Northwest Crossing this year. About a third of what the city is counting as affordable units of housing are homeless shelter beds. This year, the city gave Bethlehem Inn about $117,000 to help for an expansion that results in 29 overnight shelter beds.

The city also counts purchasing two empty lots — which will eventually be developed into 47 and 48 units — as housing units in the final count.

“While the (Bethlehem Inn) beds aren’t a permanent solution, they represent the first step on the road to housing security, and they do represent ‘home’ on some level to the (Bethlehem Inn) residents,” McConnell said in an email.

Among all housing, the most noticeable change Grayson has seen is that the housing currently in the works is more diverse than before. Historically, Bend’s housing stock has been 75% single family homes. Now, with the new developments on the ground and in the pipeline, Bend is teetering closer to being 55% single -family homes and 45% multifamily housing like duplexes and triplexes.

“Part of that shift is (the market) trying to meet where the demands are,” Grayson said.

But challenges remain. Although the demand for housing is clear and the interest in building in Bend is high, some contractors are still struggling to make proposed projects pencil out.

“I’ve seen a couple of projects come in that looked like there was a lot of momentum behind them, but then construction costs were higher than anticipated and (they) didn’t do the project,” Grayson said.

The city has also tried to simplify some aspects of its development code to help make projects more affordable for developers.

This is partially because of labor shortage within the construction industry. While an outside developer may be interested in building in Bend, subcontractors — which do specialized parts of a construction project — may be too booked out to build to a developer’s timeline, Grayson said.

“Everyone across the state is super busy right now,” he said.