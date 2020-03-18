Parking restrictions in downtown Bend will be temporarily relaxed to help create curbside pick-up areas for businesses switching to delivery and takeout service, according to the city of Bend.
About six areas are being created downtown so retailers and restaurants can serve their takeout and delivery customers more easily, according to a Facebook post from the city. Earlier this week, Gov. Kate Brown mandated that all Oregon restaurants stop offering dine-in seating as a way to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus currently sweeping the country.
"The City of Bend understands the hardship that the some local businesses may experience as a result of limiting restaurant and bar service. In support of downtown business, the City of Bend will temporarily relax parking restrictions and enforcement downtown," the city wrote in the Facebook post.
The curbside areas are on NW Wall Street in front of the restaurant Wild Rose; NW Bond Street in front of the restaurants Chomp Chomp and Great Harvest Bread Co.; NW Minnesota Avenue in front of The Oxford Hotel; NW Franklin Avenue in front of the restaurant The Lemon Tree; and Brooks Street in front of Beach Hut Deli.
The city will no longer enforce time limits on city lots, and will offer free parking in the Centennial Parking Plaza.
The city will shorten or extend the time of these changes as needed, according to the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.