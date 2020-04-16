The Bend City Council on Wednesday approved a program that helps businesses pay their utilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The program comes as the business community of Bend faces unprecedented economic consequences from COVID-19-related shutdowns.
The current utility billing assistance program provides a one-time relief of $150 and is dependent upon household income. That income requirement currently prevents the city from helping businesses in need during this public health emergency.
The new Crisis Assistance Program is specifically designed to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and provide relief funds to businesses that are ineligible through the existing Utility Billing Assistance Program. Businesses can ask for up to $500 in relief per request to help with utilities. The program will remain in effect as long as the local declared state of emergency is in effect, or until $25,000 in water funds and $25,000 in sewer funds have been exhausted.
Priority will be given to food and drink establishments, education or daycare facilities and businesses that are reliant on large gatherings of people.
The City will develop an online funding application and provide “Frequently Asked Questions” with instructions, which will soon be listed at www.bendoregon.gov/bizresources.
