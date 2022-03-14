In a U-Haul truck parked along Bend's Second Street behind the Campfire Hotel on Monday, Silver Oppenlander sat waiting to move her entire life again.
Oppenlander, who has lived in Central Oregon for the past 30 years, was one of several homeless campers who were cleared from the section of Second Street between Greenwood and Franklin avenues. It is the fourth time she has had to move and start over since becoming homeless three years ago.
“It’s exhausting,” Oppenlander said, with tears welling up in her eyes.
Monday marked the beginning of a multiday effort to clear roughly 35 camps that line Second Street. The area has generated a number of complaints from neighboring businesses and housed residents, and was deemed unsafe by City Manager Eric King through the city’s right-of-way policy. The policy allows the city to clear out camps in public rights of way if they are evaluated to be a public health and safety issue.
In a report released by Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, 258 calls for service were recorded for the area from Nov. 9 to Feb. 9, which is a high amount compared with similarly sized areas of town.
“There have been multiple reports by business owners and employees in this direct area of aggressive threats and altercations between homeless individuals in the campsites and in the area making threats to customers and employees,” the report states.
Notices were posted on March 3 and again Thursday, according to Anne Aurand, the city’s communications director.
About half of the camps were removed early Monday morning, Aurand said, with roads closing at 5:30 a.m.
When asked why the city chose to start so early, Aurand said it was expected to be a long day full of work. It is unclear at this point how much this effort will cost, according to David Abbas, the city’s transportation and mobility director.
This is the second time the city has used its right-of-way policy to clear camps out of the right of way, with the last sweep happening at Emerson Avenue a few blocks south in June.
It’s not clear where people will go. There is some capacity at the overnight Second Street shelter for people to go, Aurand said. The shelter reported 18 vacancies on Saturday night.
But so far, service providers have reported people moving into other parts of Central Oregon. Chuck Hemingway, with the nonprofit Central Oregon Villages, said he had personally helped move some people to Hunnell Road in north Bend, to locations near Revere Avenue — which have been cleared by the Oregon Department of Transportation multiple times — or off China Hat Road to the south.
“I feel bad for the folks being displaced,” Hemingway said while loading the personal belongings of a camper along Second Street into his truck. “I wish there was some kind of arrangement of where they could go.”
Evan Hendrix, the coordinator for Project S.H.A.R.E through Shepherd’s House Ministries, said the experience of helping people move again is traumatic.
“It’s no doubt we’re incurring secondary trauma,” Hendrix said while helping campers pack up their belongings. “They’re not things to deal with. They are people. I consider a lot of them friends. I’m helping a lot of my friends move, and they have to take a shot in the dark on where they are going to go.”
Oppenlander said she and another friend had plans to move to another part of town. She has gotten used to being creative in finding a place to live after losing her housing three years ago, when the man she lived with and took care of died.
“Life just sucks sometimes,” she said before driving away.
(3) comments
Glad to see the city taking some action to correct a problem they should never have allowed to exist in the first place.
Glad we are moving this out of neighborhoods and businesses. The majority of the homeless I see are drug induced schizophrenics. I don’t want this community to turn into the San Fran.
Are you a doctor or do you just pretend to be one on the internet?
