The city of Bend will partially reopen of some of its public facilities for in-person services starting Monday.
The buildings have been closed to the public for nearly a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Visitors will be required to wear a mask and stay physically distance at all times while inside city facilities.
The city is still asking people to call or conduct their business online if possible to limit the number of people coming into facilities.
Public meetings will still be held virtually, according to a city press release.
City Hall at 710 NW Wall Street will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Utility Billing building at 639 NW Franklin Avenue will be open 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The municipal court lobby and service windows at 555 NE 15th Street will be open 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Bend Police Department, will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, contact Joshua Romero, the city's Communications Manager, at 541-693-2185 or at jromero@bendoregon.gov.
