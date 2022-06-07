verizon
An issue related to Verizon's phone network is prompting the city of Bend to ask residents who need to reach the city to do so via email or in person.

Anyone calling a city phone number from a phone with Verizon service could not get through Tuesday, according to Anne Aurand, the city's communication director.

The problem is call routing issue with Verizon’s network, according to the city.  

The emergency line, 911, and nonemergency dispatch line, 541-693-6911, are not affected because they are not city phones. 

Until phone lines are fixed, here is a list of contact information for different city departments:

Utilities and Public Works: utilitiesonline@bendoregon.gov, or visit in-person at 639 NW Franklin Ave., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Community and Economic Development Department: permitcenter@bendoregon.gov or walk in to the Permit Center at City Hall, 710 NW Wall St.

Bend Police: police@bendoregon.gov or visit the lobby 555 NE 15th St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

General questions: cssupport@bendoregon.gov 

Those who don't have access to a computer  may call the cell number 541-410-9341 and city staff will direct the message to the correct place. 

There is no timeline for when the issue will be fixed by Verizon yet, according to the city.

Reporter: 541-633-2160, bvisser@bendbulletin.com

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

