On Nov. 20, 2017, at the intersection of Olney Avenue and Wall Street near downtown Bend, Jonathan Chase Adams, 31, was biking to work when he was struck and killed by a FedEx driver making a righthand turn.

“That incident has stayed with me,” said Bend City Councilor Ariel Méndez, who was elected in November.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: 541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

(1) comment

Long and Variable
Long and Variable

'“I think at the time everyone was wondering, ‘How could this happen?’'

Yeah that, and how could our dimmest circuit judge find that the bike lane didn't continue through the f-ing intersection, so no fault!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.