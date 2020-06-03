The city of Bend anticipates a shortfall between $7 million and $14.5 million through 2021 due to COVID-19 related closures and economic impacts, according to the city.
“The City’s revenues come from people in Bend and visitors, and our region has experienced high unemployment, a drop in tourism and business closures,” said City Manager Eric King in a press release.
Budget shortfalls could begin affecting the city’s budget this summer, but much of how this shortfall will affect Bend will be unknown for many months, according to the city.
The city expects a $5.4 million to $11.4 million shortfall from room tax revenues, a $400,000 to $1.3 million shortfall from lower property tax collections, a $700,000 to $1.2 million shortfall from fines and citations and a $650,000 shortfall from highway gas taxes.
Every department has proposed up to 10% in reductions, according to the city. Proposed cuts include hiring freezes on vacant positions, reduced contractual services, reduced facility improvements and deferred vehicle and equipment purchases.
The city is working to avoid lay offs for as long as possible, King said.
The City Council will consider formal budget adjustments on June 17.
