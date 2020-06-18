More than $1.3 million has been approved by the Bend City Council for affordable housing developments and social service organizations, according to the city.
About $500,000 is from the Affordable Housing Fund, which supports affordable housing development and preservation in Bend.
Two projects from Wishcamper Companies Inc. and Pacific Crest Affordable Housing were selected to get the funding by the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee.
About $800,000 came through the Community Development Block Grant program, which funds social service organizations that provide assistance for housing and community development activities that benefit low- and moderate-income people.
This year, responding to the COVID-19 crisis was a part of the criteria for social service organizations to qualify for the funds. The committee selected Bethlehem Inn, Council on Aging, Central Oregon FUSE (Frequent Users System Engagement), Habitat for Humanity, J Bar J Youth Services, NeighborImpact, Saving Grace, Shepherd’s House, Thrive Central Oregon and Volunteers in Medicine.
The City’s Affordable Housing Fund collects one-third of one percent of building permit fees submitted to the City of Bend and uses the proceeds to buy land for deed-restricted affordable housing, develop land, build or rehabilitate homes.
