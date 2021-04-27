A virtual forum for local city managers to discuss the challenges of the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 20.
The forum will be available online at the City Club of Central Oregon’s website, www.cityclubco.org/live.
The public is encouraged to send questions prior to the event to info@cityclub.org.
Tammy Baney, executive director of the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council, will moderate the forum, which will feature the city managers from Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Madras, Sisters and Prineville.
The city managers will discuss the issues in Central Oregon impacted by COVID-19 such as housing, public health and homelessness.
